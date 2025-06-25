Daejeon Hana vs Jeju Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2025

Daejeon Hana host Jeju at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium on Friday in the K League 1. The hosts, who are second in the points table, have struggled are eight points behind leaders Jeonbuk.
They drew 2-2 with Gwangju in their last match, falling behind twice in the second half and drawing level on both occasions, thanks to efforts from Latvia international Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Jeju, meanwhile, have endured a difficult season, losing 2-1 to Pohang Steelers last time out. They found themselves two goals down before Tae Hee Nam netted a late consolation to register his first away strike for the club. Jeju are 10th in the standings with 22 points from 20 matches.
Daejeon Hana vs Jeju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 42 meetings between the two teams, with Daejeon trailing 20-13.
- Daejeon have won their last two games in the fixture after losing their previous four.
- Jeju have managed two clean sheets in their last 11 outings.
- DHFC have scored 27 goals in the top flight this term. Only Jeonbuk (34) have scored more.
- Jeju have conceded 26 league goals this season. Only last-placed Daegu (35) have shipped in more.
Daejeon Hana vs Jeju Prediction
Daejeon are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won one of their last nine games across competitions. They have, however, lost one of their last six home league games.
Jeju, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in five matches. They have, however, struggled on the road of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Daejeon 2-1 Jeju
Daejeon Hana vs Jeju Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: DHFC
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five league meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five league matchups.)