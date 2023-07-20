Daejeon vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Daejeon host Daegu in a K League matchday 24 fixture on Saturday (July 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Incheon in the league last week. Gerso and Rodrigues Hernandes scored late goals to inspire their side to victory. Daegu, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Gwangju. Young-jae Joo and Keun-Ho Loo scored first-half goals to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw left them in fifth spot in the league table, having garnered 33 points from 23 games. Daejeon, meanwhile, are seventh with 30 points.

Daejeon vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two sides. Daegu have 15 wins to Daejeon's 14.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Daegu claim a 1-0 away win.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced less than three goals.

Daejeon are on a six-game winless streak. Their defeat against Incheon ended a run of five draws.

Five of Daegu's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Four of their last five meetings have been decided by one-goal margins.

Daejeon's last four home games have had goals at both ends, with the last three ending in draws.

Daejeon vs Daegu Prediction

Three points separate the two sides in the standings. A win for Daejon will take them level on points with Daegu, but the hosts have gone six games without a win and have a penchant to play out draws.

Daegu, meanwhile, have also been inconsistent recently, having won just one of their last five away games. However, they will fancy their chances of getting a positive result at Daejon owing to their win at this ground in their last meeting with the hosts in May.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Daejeon 1-1 Daegu

Daejeon vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals