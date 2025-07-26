Daejeon vs Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Daejeon and Seoul will trade tackles in a K1 League round 24 clash on Sunday (July 27th). The game will be played at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Ulsan Hyundai in midweek. They went behind to Erick Farias' 43rd-minute strike while Lee Myung-Jae equalized two minutes later. Kim Jun-Boom scored a dramatic match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Seoul, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Jeju. They went ahead through Yuri Tanque's 33rd-minute strike while Cho Young-Wook equalized in first-half injury time. Park Seong-Hoon restored the visitors' lead just before the hour mark, but Lee Chang-Min equalized five minutes later. Rim Chang-Woo completed the comeback deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in fourth spot in the table with 33 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Daejeon are second on 39 points.

Daejeon vs Seoul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Daejeon have 27 wins from the last 65 head-to-head games. Seoul were victorious 18 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Daejeon are unbeaten in their last six league games.

Seven of Daejeon's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Seoul's last eight games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Ad

Daejeon vs Seoul Prediction

Daejeon were on a streak of five consecutive draws before their away win over Ulsan. They return home having won just one of their last six games in front of their fans.

Seoul, on the other hand, tend to be involved in competitive games on their travels. Six of their last seven away games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Both sides like to play on the front foot and will each fancy their chances of claiming the win. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Daejeon 1-1 Seoul

Daejeon vs Seoul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More