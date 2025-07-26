Daejeon vs Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Daejeon and Seoul will trade tackles in a K1 League round 24 clash on Sunday (July 27th). The game will be played at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Ulsan Hyundai in midweek. They went behind to Erick Farias' 43rd-minute strike while Lee Myung-Jae equalized two minutes later. Kim Jun-Boom scored a dramatic match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.
Seoul, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Jeju. They went ahead through Yuri Tanque's 33rd-minute strike while Cho Young-Wook equalized in first-half injury time. Park Seong-Hoon restored the visitors' lead just before the hour mark, but Lee Chang-Min equalized five minutes later. Rim Chang-Woo completed the comeback deep into injury time.
The loss left them in fourth spot in the table with 33 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Daejeon are second on 39 points.
Daejeon vs Seoul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Daejeon have 27 wins from the last 65 head-to-head games. Seoul were victorious 18 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Daejeon are unbeaten in their last six league games.
- Seven of Daejeon's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Six of Seoul's last eight games across competitions have seen both teams score.
Daejeon vs Seoul Prediction
Daejeon were on a streak of five consecutive draws before their away win over Ulsan. They return home having won just one of their last six games in front of their fans.
Seoul, on the other hand, tend to be involved in competitive games on their travels. Six of their last seven away games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Both sides like to play on the front foot and will each fancy their chances of claiming the win. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Daejeon 1-1 Seoul
Daejeon vs Seoul Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals