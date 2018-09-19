Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mourinho makes PSG man top target, Chelsea move for Real Madrid midfielder & more: Daily Transfer News, 19 September 2018

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Rumors
1.44K   //    19 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
PSG spent big on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer

Last night, the Champions League returned, and we were treated to some brilliant performances. Roberto Firmino scored late on to earn Liverpool all three points against PSG, while Inter Milan staged a late comeback to beat Tottenham at the San Siro. But it isn’t just the Champions League in the news, as papers continue to speculate over transfer rumours. These are the biggest rumours from across Europe today. 

Chelsea make an offer for Asensio

In the eyes of many, Marco Asensio is seen as the man to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, with no major attacking signings made in the summer. However, Don Balon reports that Chelsea are hoping to bring Asensio to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in European football at the moment, so it would make sense for Chelsea to want to bring him to the club, but Real have reportedly opened contract talks with the Spaniard in order to fend off interest.

Mourinho picks Neymar as United’s top target

It is difficult to keep Neymar out of the news at the moment. The Brazilian has been constantly linked with a move away from PSG over the last year, and according to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have moved on from Gareth Bale, who has a much bigger role at Real Madrid this season and have turned their attentions on Neymar, who they have made their top target.

AC Milan want Ramsey

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Ramsey has been at Arsenal since 2008

AC Milan are hoping to bring Aaron Ramsey to the club next summer, with new CEO Ivan Gazidis, who was previously at Arsenal, hoping for a reunion with the Welshman. That is according to Calciomercato, who report that Milan are monitoring the midfielder, whose contract is up at the end of the season, meaning they could open talks about a move as soon as December.

Manchester City target Kroos

One area where Manchester City were looking to strengthen this summer was in the centre of midfield. They missed out on moves for both Jorginho and Fred, who ended up at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Now, Don Balon reports that City are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, to improve their options in the centre of the park. They will have competition though, as Jose Mourinho still wants the German to move to Old Trafford.

United and PSG battle for Brazilian wonderkid

The Sun reports that Manchester United and PSG are set to enter a bidding war for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Flamengo midfielder made his senior international debut earlier this year, and he has caught the attention of clubs from across Europe. PSG have already made an initial £35 million offer to bring Paqueta to France, but United will look to rival this bid in January. 

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Neymar Marco Asensio La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
