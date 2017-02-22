Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 22nd February 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 22 Feb 2017, 18:20 IST

Wayne Rooney might be on his way to China soon

Today's big news comes from the Premier League as Wayne Rooney might be on his way to China as early as next week. Along with that big story, let's take a look at the biggest stories that made headlines across Europe on 22nd February 2017:

Manchester United legend might be the next player to jump on the China bandwagon

Jose Mourinho admitted recently that Wayne Rooney might be on his way out of Old Trafford before Tuesday, the day when the Chinese transfer market closes. Many clubs have queued to lure Rooney away from United where he has failed to garner regular game time despite being the captain of the side.

The Telegraph reports that Rooney is the subject of a £1 million per week offer from the Far East which would make him the highest paid player in the world.

AC Milan shortlist three strikers to target in the summer

AC Milan may make a move for Sergio Aguero in the summer

According to Express sport and Gazetta Dello Sport, AC Milan have a summer budget of more than £110 million. The Rossoneri believe that a star striker would help the Milan club to get back into the reckoning and have shortlisted three strikers to target.

Alexis Sanchez has looked disappointed at times during his Arsenal spell whereas Sergio Aguero's importance Manchester City might be under threat as a result of the emergence of Gabriel Jesus. Real Madrid wantaway striker, Alvaro Morata is the third name on the list who Milan thinks can be the man to take them out of their slumber.

Manchester United frontrunners for Ligue 1 superstar’s signing

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at AS Monaco

Bernardo Silva is destined by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner and is a target for almost all of the top European clubs. Le 10 Sport has revealed that Manchester United have the first refusal on the attacking midfielder who has done wonders in Monaco's first bid for a league title since 2001.

It is a well-known fact that Silva's release clause stands at a handsome sum of €81 million and the Red Devils are willing to pay that sum for the Portuguese. Along with United, Atletico and Real Madrid are also interested in the 23-year-old.

FC Barcelona back in for Arsenal defender

The fullback is a summer target for FC Barcelona

Hector Bellerin has been a long-term target for the Catalans with the Spanish giants vying for the pacy fullback to come back to his parent club. Bellerin is a local boy from Barcelona and left the club back in 2011 in search of regular playing time.

A move to Arsenal has made him a household name and is considered by many as one of the best right-backs in the world. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are back in the hunt for Bellerin and want him to replace the under-fire Sergi Roberto who has failed to replace the veteran, Dani Alves.

La Liga manager being touted as the man to replace Arsene Wenger

Jorge Sampaoli can replace Arsene Wenger next season

The Gunners’ boss has been under immense pressure to step down after 21 years in North London and the club has been linked to a number of world-class managers. Sportskeeda can reveal that Sevilla manager, Jorge Sampaoli has impressed the club hierarchy at Arsenal and the board is ready to pay £13.5 million to Sevilla which is reported to be his buyout clause.

The former Chile boss has done wonders with the La Liga side to make them a title contender and they are doing well in Europe too. The problem for Arsenal may come from FC Barcelona who are also looking at the 56-year-old to replace the struggling Luis Enrique.