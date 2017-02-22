Write an Article

Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 22nd February 2017

A quick look at all the latest transfer happenings from across Europe.

by Sumedh @MarathiScouser
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United applauds supporters during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Wayne Rooney might be on his way to China soon

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big news comes from the Premier League as Wayne Rooney might be on his way to China as early as next week. Along with that big story, let's take a look at the biggest stories that made headlines across Europe on 22nd February 2017: 

Manchester United legend might be the next player to jump on the China bandwagon

Jose Mourinho admitted recently that Wayne Rooney might be on his way out of Old Trafford before Tuesday, the day when the Chinese transfer market closes. Many clubs have queued to lure Rooney away from United where he has failed to garner regular game time despite being the captain of the side.

The Telegraph reports that Rooney is the subject of a £1 million per week offer from the Far East which would make him the highest paid player in the world. 

AC Milan shortlist three strikers to target in the summer 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane of Manchester City walk onto the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City FC and AS Monaco at Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
AC Milan may make a move for Sergio Aguero in the summer

According to Express sport and Gazetta Dello Sport, AC Milan have a summer budget of more than £110 million. The Rossoneri believe that a star striker would help the Milan club to get back into the reckoning and have shortlisted three strikers to target.

Alexis Sanchez has looked disappointed at times during his Arsenal spell whereas Sergio Aguero's importance Manchester City might be under threat as a result of the emergence of Gabriel Jesus. Real Madrid wantaway striker, Alvaro Morata is the third name on the list who Milan thinks can be the man to take them out of their slumber. 

Manchester United frontrunners for Ligue 1 superstar’s signing 

MONACO - NOVEMBER 22: Bernardo Silva of Monaco during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Monaco FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Louis II Stadium on November 22, 2016 in Monaco, . (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old has been a revelation at AS Monaco

Bernardo Silva is destined by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner and is a target for almost all of the top European clubs. Le 10 Sport has revealed that Manchester United have the first refusal on the attacking midfielder who has done wonders in Monaco's first bid for a league title since 2001.

It is a well-known fact that Silva's release clause stands at a handsome sum of €81 million and the Red Devils are willing to pay that sum for the Portuguese. Along with United, Atletico and Real Madrid are also interested in the 23-year-old. 

FC Barcelona back in for Arsenal defender 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Hector Bellerin of Arsenal crosses the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The fullback is a summer target for FC Barcelona

Hector Bellerin has been a long-term target for the Catalans with the Spanish giants vying for the pacy fullback to come back to his parent club. Bellerin is a local boy from Barcelona and left the club back in 2011 in search of regular playing time.

A move to Arsenal has made him a household name and is considered by many as one of the best right-backs in the world. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are back in the hunt for Bellerin and want him to replace the under-fire Sergi Roberto who has failed to replace the veteran, Dani Alves. 

La Liga manager being touted as the man to replace Arsene Wenger

SEVILLE, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Head Coach of Sevilla FC Jorge Sampaoli reacts during the match between Sevilla FC vs RCD Espanyol as part of La Liga at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on August 20, 2016 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Jorge Sampaoli can replace Arsene Wenger next season

The Gunners’ boss has been under immense pressure to step down after 21 years in North London and the club has been linked to a number of world-class managers. Sportskeeda can reveal that Sevilla manager, Jorge Sampaoli has impressed the club hierarchy at Arsenal and the board is ready to pay £13.5 million to Sevilla which is reported to be his buyout clause.

The former Chile boss has done wonders with the La Liga side to make them a title contender and they are doing well in Europe too. The problem for Arsenal may come from FC Barcelona who are also looking at the 56-year-old to replace the struggling Luis Enrique. 

