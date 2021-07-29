Dalian Pro vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Dalian Pro will lock horns with Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League Group B action on Saturday at the Jiangyin Stadium.

Dalian are currently the bottom-placed side in the Group B standings with just one win from their eight outings so far. They suffered a 1-0 loss in their previous game against Hebei.

Beijing have dropped points in their last three games and in their previous outing held table-toppers Shanghai Port to a 1-1 draw. They are currently placed fifth in the standings with 11 points.

Thank you for the glory you brought us, there are no goodbyes for us. wherever you are, you will always be in our mind. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/cEwmjscxy7 — Beijing Guoan FC (@FCBeijingGuoan) July 22, 2021

Dalian Pro vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 11 times so far, with all of their meetings coming in the Chinese Super League.

All of their encounters have produced decisive results with nine wins for Beijing Guoan and two for Dalian. Beijing are on an eight-game winning streak against Dalian, who have not won a game in the fixture since 2013.

These sides last faced off in a league fixture in May. The venue for that game was the Jiangyin Stadium and Beijing recorded an easy 2-0 win thanks to Zhang Xizhe's quickfire brace.

Dalian Pro form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-L-W

Beijing Guoan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-L-D-W-L

Dalian Pro vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Dalian Pro

There are no known injury concerns for Dalian Pro at the moment. Jailson and Sam Larsson are yet to join the squad and remain unavailable for selection. Emmanuel Boateng has returned to China and has made three recent appearances.

Dong Yanfeng picked up a straight red card in the 1-0 loss to Hebei in injury time and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Dong Yanfeng

Unavailable: Jailson, Sam Larsson

Beijing Guoan

Jonathan Viera was ruled out with a knee injury in May and is not expected to be back in the squad anytime soon. John Hou Saeter is the other injury concern for Slaven Bilić.

Injuries: Jonathan Viera, John Hou Saeter

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Dalian Pro vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Wang Yaopeng; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Lucas Vieira de Souza; Lei Li, Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Jiang Tao; Xizhe Zhang; Yuning Zhang, Cédric Bakambu

Dalian Pro vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing have not lost to Dalian Pro since 2013. The visitors appear to be in better form at the moment.

We expect them to triumph here and inflict more misery on the division's bottom-placed side.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 0-2 Beijing Guoan

