Dalian Pro vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League is in full swing and will continue this week. Dalian Pro will host Chongqing Liangjiang on Tuesday morning.

Dalian Pro were beaten 1-0 by Henan Songshan Longmen last time out. The hosts were beaten via a first-half penalty after Pengfei Shan was adjudged to have handled the ball in his box. The Christmas Day loss marked the hosts' second defeat in their last three games.

Dalian Pro sit fifth in the relegation round with 16 points from 19 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they take on Chongqing Liangjiang later this week.

The visitors' woes since their return to league football continued last time out as they lost 1-0 to Tianjin Tigers on home turf. Chongqing Liangjiang have now lost three times and drawn twice in their five games since the restart.

Chongqing Liangjiang sit seventh in the league standings with just 13 points from 19 games. They are just three points above Qingdao at the bottom of the table and will be looking to put some distance between them on Tuesday.

Dalian Pro vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Dalian Pro and Chongqing Liangjiang. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Dalian Pro won 1-0 when the two teams last met in the league earlier this month.

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Chongqing Liangjiang Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Dalian Pro vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Dalian Pro

The hosts have a couple of absentees ahead of their game on Tuesday. Jinxian Wang, Lin Liangming, Yanfeng Dong, Zheng Long and Wei Wu are all injured and will miss the midweek clash. Jailson Siqueira will also miss out on the game due to personal reasons.

Injured: Jinxian Wang, Lin Liangming, Yanfeng Dong, Zheng Long, Wei Wu

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira

Chongqing Liangjiang

Zhao Chen, Miller Bolanos, Le Liu and Dostonbek Tursunov are all out with injuries and are not expected to play against Dalian Pro.

Injured: Zhao Chen, Miller Bolanos, Dostonbek Tursunov, Le Liu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang; Shuai Li, Wang Yaopeng, Pengfei Shan, Lei Tong; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Ming'an Cui, Qianglong Tao; Sam Larsson, Emmanuel Boateng

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng; Sun Xuelong, Shenglong Jiang, Wu Xu, Shuai Yang, Qing Wu; Jin Feng, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Fernandinho; Congyao Yin

Dalian Pro vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Dalian Pro have lost two of their last three games while Chongqing Liangjiang have lost three of their five games since the restart. Neither team are in the best of form ahead of their meeting on Tuesday and they could end up settling for a share of the points.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-1 Chongqing Liangjiang

Edited by Peter P