Dalian Pro vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Dalian Pro will welcome Hebei FC to the Kunshan Sports Center for a matchday two fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

Both sides will be looking to register their first victories of the new campaign, with the hosts having suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Changchun Yatai last Thursday. Junior Negrao and Erik got on the scoresheet to give the visitors all three points.

Hebei FC settled for a share of the spoils with Wuhan FC. Hongbo Yin and Jean Kouassi scored second-half goals to ensure parity in a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate left Hebei in fourth spot on the table, while Dalian Pro are in seventh place.

Junior Negrao helped Changchun Yatai take a 1:0 lead over Dalian Pro before half-time through a goal from a deflected long-shot. The 1st CSL goal from the 2020 ACL & K-league top scorer in his debut. pic.twitter.com/ArFVDsHira — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 22, 2021

Dalian Pro vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

This will be only the seventh meeting between the sides and Hebei FC have a marginally better record.

They have three wins and two draws to their name, while Dalian Pro have a sole victory.

Their most recent meeting came on 23 November 2019 when Yannick-Ferreira Carrasco was among the goals in a 3-3 draw.

The two sides' opening fixtures of the campaign were their first matches in over five months. They will be looking to pick up all three points to get their new season back on track.

Dalian Pro form guide: L

Hebei FC form guide: D

Dalian Pro vs Hebei FC Team News

Dalian Pro

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hebei FC

There are also no injury or suspension concerns for the Blue Hawks.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

After Junior Negrao, Erik, a prolific scorer in J-league, also made his 1st CSL goal in the debut. Junior Negrao, once again, played a key part in the goal (thanks to deflection as well). Changchun Yatai 2:1 Dalian Pro. K-league/J-league stars are shining through in CSL. pic.twitter.com/vMLD3xKmFU — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 22, 2021

Dalian Pro vs Hebei FC Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Shuai Li, Marcus Danielsson, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Yupeng He; Huanhuan Shan, Liangmin Lin

Hebei FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wenyi Chi (GK); Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Samir Memisevic, Chengdong Zhang, Junzhe Zhang; Qiuming Wang, Tianyuan Xu, Paulinho; Wei Zhang, Xuchen Yao

Dalian Pro vs Hebei FC Prediction

The two sides are capable of winning this encounter and, even though Hebei FC are favorites, home advantage could be influential for Dalian Pro.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors, with goals scored at both ends of the field.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-2 Hebei FC