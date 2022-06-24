Dalian Pro vs Henan SSLM prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Dalian Pro take on Henan SSLM at the Wuyuan River Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Friday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.
Dalian Pro are currently 9th in the league, six points off the top three. Hui Xie's side have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their five games across all competitions. They will hope to climb up the table with a win against Henan SSLM on Friday.
Henan SSLM, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the table, five points ahead of their opponents. Javier Pereira's side have been in good form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Dalian Pro on Friday.
Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Dalian Pro vs Henan SSLM Head-to-Head
Dalian Pro have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Henan SSLM winning only one.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they faced off earlier this month. Yuhao Zhao and Fernando Karanga scored for Henan, with Liangming Lin's brace being enough to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.
Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D
Henan SSLM Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D
Dalian Pro vs Henan SSLM Team News
Dalian Pro
Dalian Pro have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Shandong Taishan last time out.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Henan SSLM
Henan SSLM came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against Changchun Yatai last time out.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Dalian Pro vs Henan SSLM Predicted XI
Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chong Zhang; Guowen Sun, Longchan Lin, Yanfeng Dong, Zhenao Wang; Zhiwei Song, Peng Lu, Yu Fei; Liangming Lin, Yin Shang, Xiangchuang Yan
Henan SSLM Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Xiaotian Shi; Ziyi Niu, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic; Yihao Zhong, Xingyu Ma, Shangyuan Wang, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz; Zichang Huang; Henrique Dourado, Fernando Karanga
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB
Dalian Pro vs Henan SSLM Prediction
Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday. Henan SSLM should have enough quality to get past Dalian Pro on Friday.
We predict a tight game with Henan SSLM coming away with the victory.
Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-2 Henan SSLM
Interested in sports other than Football? Click here