Dalian Pro vs Qingdao prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Dalian Pro sign off for the 2021 edition of the Chinese Super League with a game against bottom-placed Qingdao on Monday at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center.
This is a must-win game for Dalian Pro in order to avoid the relegation playoffs, while Qingdao FC's fate will remain unaffected irrespective of the outcome of this fixture.
Dalian Pro head into the fixture having lost three games in a row in which they failed to score a goal. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cangzhou Mighty Lions.
Qingdao have just one win in the relegation stage fixtures and suffered a 1-0 loss against Tianjin Tigers on Friday.
Dalian Pro vs Qingdao Head-to-Head
There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions. This will be the first encounter between the two sides since 2017.
Dalian Pro have the better record here, with four wins over their southern rivals. Qingdao have managed to get the better of Dalian Pro just two times while just one game has ended in a draw.
They last squared off in the relegation phase fixture in December at the Kunshan Stadium. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Dalian Pro, who scored twice in the second half to record a comeback win.
Dalian Pro form guide (Chinese Super League): L-L-L-W-L
Qingdao form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-L-W
Dalian Pro vs Qingdao Team News
Dalian Pro
Wu Wei is a doubt for Dalian Pro, as he has featured in the last two games. Jailson and Jinshuai Wang remain unavailable.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Wei Wu
Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Jinshuai Wang
Qingdao
Qingdao are also free from any injuries here but goalkeeper Zhao Shi picked up a red card on the bench in the game against Tianjin Tigers and is suspended for the game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Zhao Shi
Dalian Pro vs Qingdao Predicted XI
Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chong Zhang; Shuai Li, Wang Yaopeng, Dong Yanfeng, Lei Tong; Huang Jiahui, Xuri Zhao; Sun Guowen, Qianglong Tao, Sam Larsson; Emmanuel Boateng
Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhizhao Li; Zheng Zou, Yu Yang, Li Peng, Fang Xinfeng; Junchen Zhou, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Xiang Gao, Peng Lu; Wang Fei, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat
Dalian Pro vs Qingdao Prediction
Dalian Pro have scored five goals in their last seven games while Qingdao have six, so we don't expect the game to be a high-scoring affair. Qingdao have just their pride to play for in this match, so they should be able to hold Dalian to a draw here.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-1 Qingdao