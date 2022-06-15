Dalian Pro vs Zhejiang Professional prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Dalian Pro take on Zhejiang Professional at the Haikou Mission Hills Football Training Base in the Chinese Super League on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting starts to their seasons.

Dalian Pro are currently 9th in the league, with a win potentially taking them to 2nd. Jose Gonzalez's side have been in disappointing form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. they will look to turn things around with a win against Zhejiang on Thursday.

Zhejiang Professional, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the league, one point above the relegation zone. Jordi Vinyals' side have been in poor form of late. are yet to win a league game this season. They will hope to kickstart their league campaign with a win against Dalian on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Dalian Pro vs Zhejiang Professional Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

Zhejian came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in December 2017. Denilson's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Dalian Pro Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

Zhejiang Professional Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Dalian Pro vs Zhejiang Professional Team News

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Changchun Yatai last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zhejiang Professional

Zhejiang came away unscathed from their 3-1 loss against Henan SSLM last time out. Chao Gu, Lucas Possignolo and Matheus are all still out due to injury.

Injured: Chao Gu, Lucas Possignolo, Matheus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chong Zhang; Guowen Sun, Longchang Lin, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Peng Lu, Jiahui Huang, Yu Fei; Yin Shang, Ting Zhu, Xiangchuang Yan

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chong Zhang; Guowen Sun, Longchang Lin, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Peng Lu, Jiahui Huang, Yu Fei; Yin Shang, Ting Zhu, Xiangchuang Yan

Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bo Zhao; Xin Yue, Nok-Hang Leung, Zheng'ao Sun, Tianyu Gao; Jiaqi Zhang; Jin Cheng, Franko Andrijasevic, Bin Gu, Ulrich Ewolo; Nyasha Meshekwi

Dalian Pro vs Zhejiang Professional Prediction

It's hard to see Zhejiang taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Dalian will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 2-0 Zhejiang Professional

