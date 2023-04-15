Dallas FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Dallas FC host Real Salt Lake at the Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Inter Miami for their first away win of the season. Dallas will hope to continue their momentum when they welcome Real Salt Lake to the Toyota Stadium in search of their third home success.

Hoops sit ninth in the overall table with 11 points. Their home record has gradually improved following their season-opening 1-0 setback against Minnesota United. Dallas have won twice and drawn once at home since then. Dallas and Salt Lake shared the spoils 1-1 in their last meeting.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Charlotte last weekend, snapping a five-game losing streak. The visitors had a dream season-opener, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 away. It’s unclear what caused their deep slumber, but their recent win could be the beginning of a turnaround.

Claret and Cobalt are 22nd with six points. They're in search of their second away win this season, with the Toyota Stadium a familiar ground for such exploits. Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three visits, winning once.

Dallas FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Salt Lake.

The hosts have drawn four times and lost once in their last five home meetings against Salt Lake.

Dallas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Salt Lake have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Dallas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Salt Lake have won once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Dallas – W-D-L-W-D; Real Salt Lake – W-L-L-L-L

Dallas FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Jesus Ferreira is among the top-performing centre-forwards in the league, boasting four goals and one assist, while Alan Velasco has netted twice.

Meanwhile, Zack Farnsworth and Axel Kei will miss out due to injuries, but Justen Glad will likely lead the visitors again. Glad has scored twice. A narrow win for Dallas could ensue due to their superior consistency.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Salt Lake

Dallas FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Salt Lake - Yes

