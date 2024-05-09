Dallas vs Austin prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024 

Dallas will host Austin at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign and currently find themselves 13th in the Western Conference.

They were beaten 3-1 by Toronto FC in their last league outing, finding themselves three goals down before Sam Junqua turned home a late consolation goal to register his first strike for the Toros since last July.

Austin also struggled for form at the start of the season but seem to have found their feet in recent weeks. They played out a goalless draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last time out, having the profligacy of their opponents to thank for picking up the sole point on the road.

Dallas vs Austin Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Dallas and Austin. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in March which the visitors won 2-1 via second-half goals from Julio Cascante and Diego Rubio.

Dallas Form Guide in MLS: L-W-L-D-D

Austin Form Guide in MLS: D-W-W-L-W

Dallas vs Austin Team News

Dallas

The home side will be without the services of Geovane and Alan Velasco this weekend as the duo are both out with injuries. Paxton Pomykal, Amet Korca and Sebastian Lletget are also injured and will not play on Sunday.

Injured: Geovane, Alan Velasco, Paxton Pomykal, Amet Korca, Sebastian Lletget

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin

The visitors have no injury concerns ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dallas vs Austin Predicted XI

Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Ema Twumasi, Patrickson Delgado, Asier Illarramendi, Marco Farfan; Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola; Petar Musa

Austin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro; Alexander Ring, Jhojan Valencia; Jader Obrian, Sebastian Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni; Diego Rubio

Dallas vs Austin Prediction

Dallas have lost two of their last three league games and have won just one of their last nine games in the competition. They have, however, won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Austin are undefeated in their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They have, however, had mixed results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 Austin