Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023 

Dallas host Colorado Rapids at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday (October 4) in the MLS as they look to return to winning ways.

Since beating Real Salt Lake 3-1 on September 20, Dallas had pair of 1-1 stalemates to Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union before a goalless draw with Houston Dynamo.

With 41 points from 31 games, the Toros are down in ninth place in the Western Conference but are unbeaten in six outings.

Meanwhile, Colorado are at the bottom of the standings, having won only five games all season. However, their fifth victory came in their most recent outing as the Rapids beat Austin 1-0 at home. Andreas Maxso scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute to end their three-game winless run.

With only three more games remaining in the regular phase of the season, Colorado will hope for a strong finish.

Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 93 clashes between the two sides, with Dallas winning 39 and losing 35.

Colorado have won their last two clashes with Dallas and four of their last five, all at home.

Colorado haven't won at Dallas since September 2016, a run that spans eight games.

Dallas are winless in three MLS games, drawing all of them.

Colorado have won five games all season, but two of them have come in their last five outings.

Colorado have won just two away games all season but none since May.

After going five games without a goal between July and September, Colorado have scored in their next five.

Having failed to score against Houston Dynamo in their last game, Dallas could see consecutive goalless outings for the first time this season.

Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado will be buoyed after their last win, but their overall campaign has been poor, so they won't start off as the favourites. Dallas, meanwhile, have been struggling for form, too, but should have enough in the tank to see off the bottom-dwellers.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Colorado

Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes