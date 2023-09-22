Dallas vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

Dallas will welcome Columbus Crew to the Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Dallas vs Columbus Crew Preview

The two sides are set to renew their hostilities three years after their previous clash that ended in a 2-2 draw at the Toyota Stadium. Dallas are pushing to hit the top 10 with six rounds of games to spare. Their initial objective was to achieve a better result than the previous season when they finished seventh, but it’s looking unlikely.

The Cows have won 10 matches, drawn 10, and lost eight out of 28, leaving them in the 16th spot with 38 points. The hosts returned to winning ways against Real Salt Lake (3-1) following a three-game winless streak. Dallas will look to exploit their home advantage once more. They have lost once in their last six matches on their home turf.

Columbus Crew will head into Saturday's clash in high spirits following an impressive 3-0 win over Chicago Fire. It was their third success in five outings. The visitors are fourth-placed in the overall standings with 48 points – in a tie with Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution.

The Crew finished 16th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. The appointment of new head coach Wilfried Nancy has brought positive changes to the outfit. The former French defender was tasked with leading the side to a 10th-placed finish this term. They appear on track to achieving that goal.

Dallas vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Columbus Crew.

Dallas have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Columbus Crew.

Dallas have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Columbus Crew have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Dallas have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won thrice and lost twice.

Dallas vs Columbus Crew Prediction

USMNT attacker Jesús Ferreira has been a game-changer for Dallas this campaign, scoring 12 goals so far. He is in contention for the top scorer prize currently held by Nashville star Hany Mukhtar with 15 goals.

Ferreira will have a direct rival for that accolade in Cucho Hernández, who has netted 13 times for Columbus Crew alongside seven assists.

Dallas come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Columbus Crew

Dallas vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dallas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes