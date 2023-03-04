Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Dallas FC will entertain LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are reeling from their 1-0 season-opening loss against Minnesota United. Manager Nico Estévez’s men were stunned in front of home fans on Sunday, thanks to a 48th-minute strike by Mender Garcia.

Hoops will now play their second game at home, with pressure mounting on Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola to open their account. The duo scored 18 and ten goals respectively last season and stayed put despite interest from several teams.

LA, meanwhile, will play their first league game of the season after not playing on the first matchday last weekend. They will be without some key players due to injury. Chicharito, the team’s top scorer last season with 18 goals, has been sidelined with a muscle injury.

The visitors will also miss the services of new signing Douglas Costa due to a calf injury. The Brazilian winger joined on a free transfer from Juventus. Two other new recruits, Riqui Puig from Barcelona and Gaston Brugman from Parma, are expected to make their debut.

Dallas prevailed over Galaxy 1-0 in their previous clash and will hope to repeat that result again.

Dallas vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with LA.

The hosts have prevailed in their last five clashes with LA at the Toyota Stadium.

Dallas have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

LA have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while LA have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Dallas – L-L-W-D-D; LA – W-L-L-W-L

Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Dallas coach Nico Estevez will look up to his goal punchers Ferreira and Arriola as well as Alan Velasco to spare him further blushes.

Meanwhile, despite the plethora of absentees, LA have the potential to hold out against Dallas across 90 minutes. Nevertheless, expect the hosts to give their all and take the win at home.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 LA Galaxy

Dallas vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: LA to score - Yes

