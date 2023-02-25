Dallas vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

FC Dallas host Minnesota United at the Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts endured another trophy drought last season but finished third in the Western Conference and seventh overall. Dallas qualified for the playoffs and made the conference semifinals, where they lost 2-1 to Austin FC and are in search of their first MLS Cup.

Hoops played four pre-season games, winning against Hammarby, drawing two, and losing against Houston Dynamo. The good news ahead of the new season is that Dallas were able to prevent top scorer Jesus Ferreira from leaving. He's expected to play a huge role in their new campaign.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's pre-season was unconvincing, as they went winless in five friendlies, which doesn't augur well for their season. However, it’s not the first time a team performed poorly in pre-season but excelled in the campaign proper.

The Loons finished sixth in the Western Conference and 11th overall last year but stumbled in the first round of the playoffs. Their trophy shelf remains empty, with their best record so far being a U.S. Open Cup runners-up in 2019. Bakaye Dibassy, Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah are unfit for this game.

Dallas vs Minnesota Prediction

Dallas have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Minnesota.

Dallas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

The visitors have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Minnesota have drawn once and lost four times.

Form Guide: Dallas- L-W-D-D-L; Minnesota – L-L-L-L-D.

Jesus Ferreira remains the hosts’ number one attacking threat. New signing Sebastian Lletget is expected to bring more creativity to midfield.

FC Dallas @FCDallas



Meanwhile, Emanuel Reynoso was the top scorer for the visitors last season with 11 goals, but he will miss the season opener due to suspension. Dallas are expected to prevail based on their better form last season and in pre-season.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Minnesota

Dallas vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes

