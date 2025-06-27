Dallas vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

Dallas will entertain San Diego at Toyota Stadium in MLS on Saturday. The hosts are 10th in the Western Conference standings, winning five of their 18 games thus far. SDFC have won 11 of their 19 league games.

Los Toros saw their unbeaten streak end after three games earlier this week as they suffered a 4-2 home loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Petar Musa and Shaquell Moore were on the scoresheet in the first and second halves, respectively. Kaick da Silva Ferreira and Sebastien Ibeagha were sent off late in the second half.

The visitors extended their winning streak to three games in MLS earlier this week as they registered a 5-3 away win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The emphatic win helped them move to the top of the Western Conference standings. Milan Iloski scored four goals while Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez added the fifth goal in the 90th minute. Anders Dreyer had three assists to his name.

Dallas vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in May. SDFC registered a comfortable 5-0 home win in that match.

The visitors have scored 38 goals in 19 games thus far, 14 more than Los Toros.

Dallas are winless in their last four home games, suffering two defeats.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their nine away games in MLS this season, recording five wins.

The hosts have scored and conceded nine goals in their last four games, playing two draws.

SDFC have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in the MLS.

Dallas vs San Diego Prediction

Los Toros have won just one of their last eight league games, while suffering four losses. Two of these defeats have been registered at home. They have failed to score in three of their last five home games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have scored nine goals in two MLS games this month and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won three of their last four away games, scoring 10 goals.

Considering Los Toros' poor home record this season and the visitors' goalscoring form, we back SDFC to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dallas 1-3 San Diego

Dallas vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

