Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Dallas will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the first half of the regular season as they sit 10th in the Western Conference with 21 points from 17 matches.

They returned to winning ways last time out with a 4-2 comeback victory away at Sporting Kansas City, featuring goals from three players, including Luciano Acosta, who netted a second-half brace to end his nine-game scoreless streak in the league.

San Jose Earthquakes have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in the league this season, although results have improved of late after a poor start to the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward defeat after finding themselves a man and goal down with 20 minutes left to play before Preston Judd came off the bench to tap home a late equalizer.

Trending

The visitors sit two places and two points above their midweek opponents in the West and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Wednesday.

Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Dallas and San Jose. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 26 time,s with their other 29 contests ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 3-2 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a seven-game winless streak in this fixture.

Neither side has managed a clean sheet in their last 10 contests.

The Quakes have scored 35 goals in the league this season. Only Inter Miami (36) have scored more.

Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Los Toros' latest result ended a six-game winless run and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, won just one home league game all season and could struggle here.

San Jose are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, although they have lost just one of their last 10 across all competitions. They have had their struggles on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 San Jose

Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the Quakes' last five away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More