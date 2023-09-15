Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Dallas will entertain Seattle Sounders at the Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Preview

The hosts will seek to recover from their two-game winless streak when they welcome Seattle Sounders for their second meeting of the year. The sides played out a 1-1 draw in July but Dallas were humbled 1-0 in their previous clash. The hosts sit 18th on 34 points, with up to five other teams hot on their heels.

The Cows may have to review their main objective of the season, which was to do better than the previous campaign. There is little likelihood of achieving that goal, with eight rounds of games to spare. Dallas finished seventh overall last season and participated in the playoffs, reaching the semifinals.

Seattle Sounders are eying a spot in the top five of the standings to earn qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One. They sit eighth with 41 points, five points shy of fifth place and seven behind second-placed Orlando City. Last season they finished 21st and did not qualify for the playoffs.

The Sounders are undefeated in their last three games, beating Austin 2-1 in an away fixture, alongside two draws against Minnesota and Portland Timbers. Seattle Sounders’ previous success at the Toyota Stadium dates back to August 2021 in a league contest that ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Dallas have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches against Seattle Sounders.

Dallas have won thrice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five home matches against Seattle Sounders.

Dallas have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Seattle Sounders have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Dallas have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches while Seattle Sounders have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice.

Jesus Ferreira has been a game-changer for Dallas this season as he leads the side with 10 goals, while Bernand Kamungo has netted four times. However, right-back Geovane Jesus and Tarik Scott are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Jordan Morris has been Seattle Sounders’ most prolific striker, scoring 10 times. Leo Chu is another attacking threat, with four goals and seven assists to his name.

We expect a draw outcome due to the determination of the two sides to give their campaigns a push.

Prediction: Dallas 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seattle Sounders to score - Yes