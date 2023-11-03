Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Dallas FC will play host to Seattle Sounders at Toyota Stadium in the MLS Playoffs on Saturday.

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Dallas kicked off their playoff campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference round one. Both teams are set to meet once more in game 2, with Dallas playing as hosts. At stake is a ticket to the Conference semifinals which will take place between November 25 and 26.

Toros’ best record in the competition remains a runners-up finish in the 2010 MLS Cup. They are in search of their first win over Seattle Sounders since their last success in June 2022. The visitors have prevailed over Dallas twice since then, with two games ending in stalemates. The hosts must avoid another setback to progress.

Seattle Sounders need one more win to seal their place in the next round. After game 2, the sides will clash in the final encounter known as game 3, with the team posting the highest number of points progressing. The visitors will strive to protect their two-goal lead against Dallas but if they lose, the final game will become the decider.

The Sounders finished second in the Western Conference and seventh overall in the 2023 MLS regular season. They have won the MLS Cup twice, in 2016 and 2019. However, last year they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Seattle Sounders’ previous win at the Toyota Stadium dates back to August 2021.

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Seattle Sounders.

Dallas have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Seattle Sounders.

Dallas have drawn their entire last five matches played at home.

Seattle Sounders have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away matches.

Dallas have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Seattle Sounders have won thrice and drawn twice.

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Jesús Ferreira, who led Dallas with 12 goals and four assists in the regular season, is yet to make his mark in the playoffs. He will be under pressure to come to his side’s rescue on Saturday.

On the opposite side will be Jordan Morris, who has netted 11 times for Seattle Sounders. He scored one of the two goals against Dallas in the reverse fixture.

Seattle Sounders come into this encounter as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Dallas 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dallas to score - Yes