Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Dallas entertain Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday. The hosts appear to be finding their rhythm while Kansas City are yet to get their campaign off the ground.

Dallas claimed their second win of the new season, beating Real Salt Lake 1-0 on the road last week. It was their first win in four matches following two losses. They will hope to build on that success by making the most of their home advantage against a struggling Kansas City side.

Los Toros are eighth in the Western Conference with seven points, from two wins and two defeats. A win could catapult Dallas to the top-three if other results go their way. Dallas are still in search of their first home win of the new campaign, and this game could be a good opportunity.

Kansas City, meanwhile, have had unimpressive results in the early stages of the campaign. They are yet to register a win and have lost four times in five matches. With one point on the board, they are bottom of the Western Conference, ahead of their trip to Dallas.

The Wizards aren't showing signs of improvement from last season, when they finished 27th overall and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The two-time MLS Cup winners (2000, 2013)'s last visit to Dallas ended in a 2-1 defeat, but Kansas City prevailed in the two sides’ previous three clashes.

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Kansas City.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Kansas City.

Dallas have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Kansas City have lost four times in their last five road outings.

Dallas have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Kansas City have lost four times.

From Guide: Dallas – W-L-L-D-W; Kansas City – L-D-L-L-L

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Dallas are expected to use this game to improve their confidence after snapping a three-game winless streak.

Kansas City are quite familiar with Dallas and the venue, but their current form remains a huge cause for concern. Dallas are expected to come out on top, based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Dallas 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dallas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kansas City to score - Yes

