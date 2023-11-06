Damac vs Al-Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023 

Al-Ahli visit the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday to face Damac in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, looking for their ninth win of the season from 13 games.

The Royals are coming off the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Sunday, ending their two-game winning run.

Feras Albrikan opened the scoring in the second minute before Gabri Veiga doubled their advantage 24 minutes later. Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez added a third after the break as Al-Ahli bounced back from consecutive defeats in all competitions.

With 25 points from 12 games, Matthias Jaissle's side are in fourth position on the league table, level on points with Al-Taawoun but trailing on goal difference. A good return to life in the top-flight for Al-Ahli, nonetheless.

Damac are seven places adrift of them in the standings, having accrued 11 points fewer than Al-Ahli. Things seem to be on the up for them lately, with Faris Al-Janub winning three of their last five top-flight matches.

However, last weekend, Damac were brought back down to earth with a 0-0 draw against Al-Taawoun, which was still a good result, considering the hosts had 65% possession and four shots on target.

Damac vs Al-Ahli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Ahli winning thrice and losing to Damac on two occasions.

The last two encounters between Damac and Al-Ahli have ended in draws: 1-1 in August 2021 and January 2022.

Damac have kept a clean sheet in their last two Saudi Pro League games: a 2-0 win vs Al Akhdoud and a 0-0 draw with Al-Taawoun.

Al-Ahli's Riyad Mahrez is looking to score in his third consecutive game in all competitions.

Al-Ahli haven't won away to Damac in their last three clashes.

Al-Ahli's only win over Damac away from home came in the 2015-16 season. The Royals picked up a 2-1 victory in the Saudi Pro League in February 2016.

Damac vs Al-Ahli Prediction

Damac are a good side defensively and will make life tough for their mighty visitors.

However, Al-Ahli are armed with some quality attacking options, such as the in-form Riyad Mahrez, and should be able to see off their hosts following a tense clash.

Prediction: Damac 1-2 Al-Ahli

Damac vs Al-Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes