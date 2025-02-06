Damac vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Damac and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 19 clash on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Al Khaleej last weekend. They went ahead through Georges-Kevin N'Koudou's 25th-minute strike while Thomas Murg equalized two minutes before the break.

Hilal, meanwhile, thrashed Persepolis 4-1 at home in the AFC Champions League. Their four goals were scored in the first half, with Malcom and Joao Cancelo scoring a goal each while Salem Al Dawsari scored a brace. Giorgi Gvelesiani scored a 90th-minute consolation goal from the spot.

The Blue Wave will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-0 home win over Al Okhdood.

The victory left them joint-top of the standings alongside Al Ittihad, having each garnered 46 points from 18 games. Damac are 10th on 22 points.

Damac vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have seven wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Damac have one win to their name while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Al Hilal claimed a 3-2 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Hilal's last 10 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Damac are winless in the last seven head-to-head games (five losses).

Hilal have won six of their last seven league games (one loss).

Damac's last six home games have produced three goals or more.

Damac vs Al Hilal Prediction

Damac are on course for another mid-table finish but have won just one of their last four games in the league (two losses).

Al Hilal, for their part, are on course to successfully defend their league title which would make it five titles in six seasons. They are also top of the AFC Champions League but suffered a shock defeat away to Al Qadisiya in their most recent away game.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Damac 1-4 Al Hilal

Damac vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals

