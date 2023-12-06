Damac vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

Damac and Al Ittihad will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday 16 fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 away victory over Al Feiha last Friday. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored a brace while Abdulaziz Al Shahrani and Assan Ceesay all scored to help their side claim maximum points.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, defeated Iranian outfit Sepahan 2-1 at home in the AFC Champions League. Saleh Al Amri and Jota scored either side of Ramin Rezaeian's strike for the visitors to inspire the win.

The Tigers will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 4-2 home win over Al Khaleej.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 15 games. Damac are eighth with 21 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Damac vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight occasions in the past. Al Ittihad have three wins to their name, Damac were victorious twice while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Al Ittihad claimed a 3-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Damac are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions, winning and drawing four games each.

Four of Al Ittihad's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Al Ittihad have the best defensive away record in the league, having conceded just three goals in eight games on their travels.

Damac vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Damac have made an unbeaten start to the season at home and also not lost a home head-to-head game.

Al Ittihad have turned a positive corner since the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo last month and Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to win a fourth game on the bounce. Ittihad's games have been expansive in recent weeks, with goals tending to be scored at both ends.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with both sides to score.

Prediction: Damac 1-2 Al Ittihad

Damac vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to win either half