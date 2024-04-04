Damac vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2024

Al Nassr visit the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Friday to face Damac in the Saudi Pro League, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

The Knights of Najd are on a roll right now. After seeing off Al Ahli and Al Tai 1-0 and 5-1 respectively, the side are fresh off a stunning 8-0 shellacking of Abha in the league.

Prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick, and Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa scored twice, whereas Sadio Mane, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem and Abdulrahman Ghareeb all scored apiece as Al Nasser recorded their biggest-ever win in the Saudi Pro League.

Now, with 62 points from 26 games, Luis Castro's side are in second position in the top-flight standings, eight points behind leaders Al Hilal with only eight games remaining.

On the other hand, Damac are languishing in eighth position without a win in their last three league games. After consecutive losses to Al Hilal and Al Khaleej, Cosmin Contra's side drew 0-0 with Al Hazm.

Damac vs Al Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides before, with Al Nassr winning seven times and losing just once to Damac.

Al Nassr have won their last five clashes with Damac.

Damac's only ever win over Al Nassr came in April 2021.

Damac have failed to win their last three Saudi Pro League games and won just one of their last six.

Al Nassr have won their last three games, scoring 14 goals.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in their last four games in all competitions, including a hat-trick in his last two league matches (vs Al Tai and vs Abha).

Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals, at least seven more than any other player.

Damac vs Al Nassr Prediction

Damac and Al Nassr come into the fixture on the back of a contrasting run of form. The Knights of Najd just seem to be unstoppable at the moment, with Ronaldo in particular, breathing fire. We expect this to be an easy win for the visitors against their struggling hosts.

Prediction: Damac 0-4 Al Nassr

Damac vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No