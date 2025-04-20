Damac vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

Damac host Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are 11th in the league table with 31 points.

Ad

They beat Al-Kholood 3-1 in their last match. Former Besiktas man Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored twice from the spot in the first half before Nicolae Stanciu netted a brilliant free-kick to seal the points for Jabal Damac in the second.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, saw their title ambitions take a hit on Friday, as they lost 2-1 on the road to Al-Qadsiah. They had looked set to be headed towards a point following Sadio Mane's late leveller before Al-Qadsiah reclaimed the lead minutes later.

Ad

Trending

Stefano Pioli's side remain third in the points table with 57 points but are eight points off the top with six matches left.

Damac vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Damac and Al-Nassr, who lead 9-1.

Al-Nassr have won their last seven games in the fixture.

Damac are without a clean sheet in the fixture.

Al-Alami have scored 59 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Al-Ittihad (63) and Al-Hilal (77) have managed more.

Ad

Damac vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Jabal Damac have lost one of their last four matches after losing the previous four. They have, however, lost all but one of their last six home games.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's latest result ended a four-game winning streak. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come away with maximum points.

Prediction: Damac 1-3 Al-Nassr

Damac vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Cristiano Ronaldo and Co's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Al-Nassr's last six matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More