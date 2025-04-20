Damac vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

Damac host Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are 11th in the league table with 31 points.
They beat Al-Kholood 3-1 in their last match. Former Besiktas man Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored twice from the spot in the first half before Nicolae Stanciu netted a brilliant free-kick to seal the points for Jabal Damac in the second.
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, saw their title ambitions take a hit on Friday, as they lost 2-1 on the road to Al-Qadsiah. They had looked set to be headed towards a point following Sadio Mane's late leveller before Al-Qadsiah reclaimed the lead minutes later.
Stefano Pioli's side remain third in the points table with 57 points but are eight points off the top with six matches left.
Damac vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 13 meetings between Damac and Al-Nassr, who lead 9-1.
- Al-Nassr have won their last seven games in the fixture.
- Damac are without a clean sheet in the fixture.
- Al-Alami have scored 59 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Al-Ittihad (63) and Al-Hilal (77) have managed more.
Damac vs Al-Nassr Prediction
Jabal Damac have lost one of their last four matches after losing the previous four. They have, however, lost all but one of their last six home games.
Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's latest result ended a four-game winning streak. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come away with maximum points.
Prediction: Damac 1-3 Al-Nassr
Damac vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Cristiano Ronaldo and Co's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Al-Nassr's last six matches.)