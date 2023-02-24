Damac vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips - Cristiano Ronaldo to continue his rich form | February 25th 2023

Damac will entertain second-placed Al Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 2-0 away defeat against Al Khaleej last Saturday. They have just one win to their name since October and are in seventh place in the league table with 22 points to their name. They trail sixth-placed Al Fateh by six points and will need to return to winning ways.

Al Nassr made it two wins in a row as they defeated Al Taawooun 2-1 at home last week. Cristiano Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet but picked up an assist. Al Nassr have the opportunity to open up a two-point lead at the top as Al Ittihad dropped points in their league game on Friday.

Damac vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times in all competitions since their first-ever meeting in 2019. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with five wins. Damac have been able to get the better of the visitors just once, while two games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture in September ending in a 2-1 win for Al Nassr.

Al Nassr have scored at least two goals in their last five encounters against the hosts.

Al Nassr have suffered just one defeat in their travels this season. They have also managed to keep three clean sheets in their last four away games.

Al Nassr have the second-best attacking and defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 36 goals in 17 games while conceding nine goals in that period.

Damac vs Al Nassr Prediction

Faris Al-Janub have suffered four defeats in their six games in 2023 and might struggle in this match. Just one of their five defeats this season have come at home and they will be looking to produce a solid display.

Al Nassr are on a three-game winning run against the hosts and will be hoping that Ronaldo continues his rich form. The league's top-scorer Talisca will be unavailable for the game on account of a hamstring injury but that should not impact Al Nassr's performance and we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Damac 1-2 Al Nassr

Damac vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes