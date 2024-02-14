Damac vs Al-Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

Damac will host Al-Shabab at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are now pushing for the continental spots in the league table. They were beaten 1-0 by Al Riyadh in their last competitive outing and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Damac sit sixth in the league table with 30 points from 19 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Friday.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Igor Biscan. They beat Al-Wehda 1-0 last time out in the competition, with Abdullah Radif coming off the bench to score the game-winner five minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 21 points picked up so far. They are just four points above Al Tai in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap here.

Damac vs Al-Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Damac and Al-Shabab. The visitors are undefeated in all 10 matchups, picking up seven wins and three draws.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all 10 games in this fixture.

Damac have scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. Only four teams have scored more including the top three teams in the league table.

Only one of Al-Shabab's five league wins this season has come on home turf.

The White Lions have scored 19 goals in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season. Only Al Riyadh (17) and Al Akhdood (13) have scored more.

Damac vs Al-Shabab Prediction

Damac's latest result ended a five-game winning streak in the league and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf all season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend fixture.

Al-Shabab on the other hand saw their latest result end a seven-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that on Friday. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Damac 2-1 Al-Shabab

Damac vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Damac to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of their last 10 matchups)