Damak vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Damak will welcome Al Ettifaq to the Damak Club Stadium for a Saudi Pro League matchday 22 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Al Fateh last weekend. Second-half goals from Sofiane Bendebka and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

Al Ettifaq, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Al Hilal. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Al Dawsari scored first-half goals to guide the Blue Waves to victory.

The defeat left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 21 games. Damak are sixth with 31 points to show for their efforts in 21 games.

Damak vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 10 occasions in the past. Al Ettifaq have four wins to their name, Damak were victorious three times while three games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Al Ettifaq claimed a 3-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Damak's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of Al Ettifaq's last 11 games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Al Ettifaq have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Al Ettifaq's last seven games have produced an average of 10.2 corner kicks.

Damak vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Damak are winless across their last three league games, having won the preceding five on the bounce (which was part of an eight-game unbeaten streak). This current poor form has seen them fall off the pace in the race for the top three.

Al Ettifaq have been on an even poorer run of form although they were triumphant in their most recent away game a fortnight ago. Their games tend to be low-scoring affairs and this trend could be set to continue.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Damak 1-0 Al Ettifaq

Damak vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Damak to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks