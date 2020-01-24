Dani Olmo set for RB Leipzig switch, Arsenal chasing Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back and, more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 24th January 2020

Dani Olmo is set to sign for RB Leipzig

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo's new club, details about a clause in Bruno Fernandes' contract at Sporting Lisbon, whilst Arsenal's chase for Ukrainian centre-back Mykola Matviyenko is also discussed.

Dani Olmo set to join RB Leipzig

According to various reports, Dani Olmo is set to join Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in a €30 million deal which could rise to €45 million with add-ons and bonuses.

Leipzig have pulled off a coup of sorts with the acquisition of Olmo, who was on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and a handful of other clubs were interested in acquiring the services of the talented midfielder, but Leipzig moved swiftly and stole a march on their competitors.

Olmo is set to be included in Julian Nagelsmann’s sides Champions League squad and will also aid their push for the Bundesliga title. The East German outfit currently have a four-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Clause in Bruno Fernandes' Sporting contract revealed

Portuguese outlet Record’s director Octávio Ribeiro has revealed in his column that Bruno Fernandes is desperate to leave Sporting and that a failed negotiation with Manchester United for his reported transfer might lead to a dip in his performances, thereby resulting in the entire team’s levels to drop.

He also goes on to reveal a detail in Fernandes’ contract with Sporting and say’s that the club are obliged to accept an offer of 50 million brought to the table by the player’s representative, failing which they’d have to pay his representative a fine of 5 million.

Both the clubs are still locked in negotiations for the player and the general consensus is that a compromise will be reached, as Sporting are desperate to sell and United have a pressing need for reinforcements.

Arsenal chasing Shakhtar centre-back

Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko’s agent has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in his client and want to sign him this month.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defence and has identified the 23-year-old Ukrainian as his primary target for the position.

Shakhtar Donetsk want £30m for Arsenal target Mykola Matviyenko. His agent says the clubs are in talks about a deal for the centre back. Matviyenko played twice against Man City this season when Mikel Arteta was assistant coach there. Arsenal want a centre back but prefer loan — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 23, 2020

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Shakhtar are holding out for a 30 million fee for Matviyenko and both clubs are in discussions over a potential deal. However, it is understood that Arsenal would prefer a loan deal over a permanent transfer.

Let’s see how this situation develops in the coming days.

