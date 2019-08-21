Daniel Sturridge News: Former Liverpool striker completes move to Trabzonspor

Daniel Sturridge has completed a move to Trabzonspor

What's the story?

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor have announced the signing of former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a three-year deal. The Englishman was a free agent after his contract with the Reds expired at the end of last season.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted English strikers of his generation, Sturridge was desperately unlucky with injuries throughout his career and failed to reach the heights expected of him.

The Englishman started his professional career with Manchester City, where he played 21 league games, scoring five goals in the process.

He moved to Chelsea in 2009, remaining with the Blues for three-and-a-half years before joining Liverpool in the January transfer window of 2013. The Birmingham-born attacker played 116 Premier League games during his time with the Merseysiders and found the back of the net on 50 occasions.

The 29-year old was a part of the side that won the UEFA Champions League last season but was released from the club after his contract expired earlier this summer.

The heart of the matter

Sturridge has now completed a move to Turkish Süper Lig club, Trabzonspor, on a free transfer. The Englishman has signed an initial three-year contract with the Black Sea Storm, with the option of a one-year extension.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City striker was also linked with Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt but ultimately opted for a move to the Turkish side.

Sturridge is the club's ninth acquisition of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Doğan Erdoğan, John Obi Mikel, Donis Avdijaj, Gastón Campi, Yusuf Sari, Caleb Ekuban, Ahmet Cambaz and Edelino Ie.

What's next?

Trabzonspor will next play AEK Athens in their Europa League qualification play-off game on August 22.