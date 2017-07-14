Daniel Sturridge's future at Liverpool: Redemption or farewell?

Does Daniel Sturridge still have a future with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool or is it time to find pastures new? We take a look at the scenario.

Daniel Sturridge is at career crossroads and needs to take a call this summer.

It was the summer of 2014. Liverpool had come close to winning the Premier League title yet again but faltered in the end. The pain was compounded by the departure of star forward Luis Suarez to Barcelona, who won a multitude of awards for his 31 goals. Behind him, showcasing his quality was Daniel Sturridge with 21 goals.

Therefore, Suarez’s departure was sweetened by the fact that the Reds already had a world-class finisher at their disposal. Then Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers called him the “main man” for the 2014-15 season. However, what transpired next is one of genuine frustration for the player and the club.

It has been three seasons since 2014 and the frustration continues to this day. Further, Sturridge is no longer the “main man” at the club with Roberto Firmino and even Divock Origi preferred ahead of him last season. The Englishman’s biggest enemy has been injuries. The situation is such that he can no longer be relied upon. Instead, he is now a luxury who delivers when fit and Jurgen Klopp has been utilising him as such.

Au Revoir?

Daniel Sturridge performance data across seasons. (Data courtesy – Squawka)

The above data clearly shows how many matches he missed in the Premier League since the 2013/14 season. Even the 20 appearances from last season are mostly from the bench than as a starter. As per transfermarkt.com the Englishman was unavailable for 414 days in the last three seasons. That is a staggering number for any player and no wonder he is not the same player as before.

The former Chelsea striker has lost pace due to the injuries. Further, his style of play does not generally suit Klopp’s requirement of a high intensity forward. Thus, Firmino, signed from Hoffenheim in 2015, is now the preferred no.9 for the German. The Brazilian does not have the same finishing ability as Sturridge, however, his insane work-rate and link-up play make him a better fit for the system.

In fact, a young Divock Origi was preferred to Sturridge in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund. As injuries led to a loss in game-time and form, the goals disappeared as can be seen in the data above.

Currently, he is in a situation where even if he is fit, there is a challenge to make it to the matchday squad. The club-record signing of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma adds another attacker for Sturridge to deal with.

Thus, all signs point to an amicable conclusion for the Englishman at Anfield, especially if he is looking to be a starter. He will not be short of suitors but whether he will receive the same adulation elsewhere is debatable. A good deal for both parties can lead to the end of his troubled time at the club despite having his moments.

Does he still have a role?

Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring against Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could not afford to sell the Birmingham-born striker, no matter how much they wanted to owing to his injuries. Firstly, the different strikers Liverpool bought in Mario Balotelli and Christian Benteke failed at the club. Secondly, buying a striker with Sturridge's finishing ability requires big bucks and the club needs to fight off intense competition for such forwards.

Finally, Sturridge continues to be a match-winner when he stays fit. His goals against Villarreal and Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final and final last season showcased his big-game temperament and outstanding technique. In the just concluded season, he lifted the team to crucial wins towards the end of the season in order to get into Champions League in the coming season.

This leaves Liverpool in a dilemma on the 27-year old’s future at the club. The presence of Sadio Mane, who scored 13 goals before a knee injury ended his season, and the arrival of Mohamed Salah definitely make a case for bidding farewell to Sturridge. Both of them are quick, goalscoring wingers and can even play up front if needed.

However, neither of them is an out and out striker. Origi is yet to show consistency while Danny Ings has been unfortunate with injuries. Thus, Firmino has been the only reliable striker for Klopp but he is yet to score enough goals that a club like Liverpool needs from their no.9.

Daniel Sturridge’s performance data across seasons. (Data courtesy – Squawka)

Further, Liverpool will play in the Champions League, provided they get through the playoff match, and Sturridge can prove to be a valuable asset. The data above shows how his shot accuracy has increased over seasons. While considering per game, his chances created and key passes look good. Now, considering he has been coming on as a substitute, if we consider per 90 minutes, his key passes and chances created are much higher than even the 2013/14 season.

Thus, Sturridge definitely has improved in these aspects and if willing, can change games coming off the bench often. The player himself keeps reiterating he is happy at the club and has two more years on his contract.

Towards the end of last season, when loss of key personnel led to a switch in formation to 4-4-2, Klopp saw how Sturridge can fit into his system. The Englishman can play in a two-striker formation alongside a forward with higher work-rate such as Firmino and Origi.

Decisive summer

Au revoir or redemption?

Thus, everything boils down to Sturridge's fitness as has been the case over the last three seasons. If he can stay fit for a good amount of games in a season, then Liverpool will benefit from his services until a lethal goalscorer arrives at Anfield.

He can redeem himself by no longer being the "main man" and instead become an impact player for crunch matches and situations. However, if the player is keen on more playing time and a good offer lands on the table, then the Liverpool no.15 might bid goodbye and move on.

The final decision will be taken that will suit both the player and the club. Only time will tell whether he stays beyond August and how he will finish his Liverpool legacy.