Daniele De Rossi calls Spanish legend the most complete midfielder in history

Boca Juniors v Aldosivi - Superliga 2019/20

Italy and AS Roma legend Daniele De Rossi has named Andres Iniesta as the most complete midfielder in the history of the game. According to the 36-year-old, the Barcelona legend is the only one better than Argentine sensation Juan Roman Riquelme.

Daniele De Rossi ended an 18-year long career in Rome to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors after seeing out his contract with his boyhood club.

The midfielder scored on his debut last week against Almagro and was also given a warm welcome by the La Bombonera faithful in his home debut against Aldosivi.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, (via Marca), De Rossi admitted his admiration for Boca Juniors and Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme. Although he adores the 41-year-old, De Rossi claimed that Iniesta is the only better midfielder he has ever seen. He remarked:

"I only saw one midfielder better than Juan Roman Riquelme and that was Andres Iniesta, who I consider the most complete in history."

He then spoke about his wish to meet the Boca legend, continuing:

"I'd like to meet Riquelme. I have a WhatsApp group where I only speak about football with my friends, [but] it's really only about midfielders and the profile picture [for the chat] is Riquelme tying his boot lace."

Riquelme, according to De Rossi, was a player of unique pedigree:

"Riquelme is different to what you find in football today and in the past. I watched what he did from afar to be a different player. I have [Antonio] Cassano calling me to be able to see Riquelme. He's in love with him, you can't not fall in love with a player like him."

De Rossi and Boca Juniors take on Ecuadorian side LDU Quito, led by former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, in the quarterfinals of Copa Libertadores later today.