×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Danny Rose enjoyed silencing Arsenal 'after they celebrated like they won the league' in the North London derby

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
249   //    21 Dec 2018, 15:12 IST

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has expressed his joy at 'silencing' Arsenal during his side's Carabao Cup derby win earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

Mauricio Pochettino's side served up some sweet revenge against Unai Emery's men by registering a thumping 2-0 victory over them in the Carabao Cup.

Son Heung-min and Dele Alli found the net for the Spurs to kick their city rivals straight out of the competition.

The Spurs had previously succumbed to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Gunners on December 2 in a thrilling North London derby.

The Premier League win prompted the Arsenal players to post videos and pictures of their celebrations on social media, much to the dislike of Pochettino.

The heart of the matter

Rose, who captained the Spurs during the win, has now revealed his happiness at the victory, stating that the 'cherry on top' was silencing the Gunners after they had celebrated "like they had won the league".

Advertisement

The defender told Standard Sport, "We were fully relishing the opportunity. Our only motivation was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago."

"That was our motivation. Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves. We used that in a positive way. It's karma. They fully deserve what they got."

"We had the motivation of getting to the semi-final, so we're over the moon.

"But the cherry on top was silencing them after remembering how they celebrated like they had won the league.

"We've put that result right. We'll see where they are come the end of the season and we'll see where we are."

What's next?

The Spurs will next look to extend the gap in the top four when they face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Danny Rose Dele Alli Mauricio Pochettino Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: 3 battles that could shape the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 4 Things we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best North London derbies of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
North London derby: Unai Emery admits Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League preview -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham: 4 talking points from the North...
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup win 'karma' following Arsenal 'nonsense', reveals...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira delivers spectacular...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: North London is red again as...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us