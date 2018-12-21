Danny Rose enjoyed silencing Arsenal 'after they celebrated like they won the league' in the North London derby

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has expressed his joy at 'silencing' Arsenal during his side's Carabao Cup derby win earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

Mauricio Pochettino's side served up some sweet revenge against Unai Emery's men by registering a thumping 2-0 victory over them in the Carabao Cup.

Son Heung-min and Dele Alli found the net for the Spurs to kick their city rivals straight out of the competition.

The Spurs had previously succumbed to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Gunners on December 2 in a thrilling North London derby.

The Premier League win prompted the Arsenal players to post videos and pictures of their celebrations on social media, much to the dislike of Pochettino.

The heart of the matter

Rose, who captained the Spurs during the win, has now revealed his happiness at the victory, stating that the 'cherry on top' was silencing the Gunners after they had celebrated "like they had won the league".

The defender told Standard Sport, "We were fully relishing the opportunity. Our only motivation was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago."

"That was our motivation. Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves. We used that in a positive way. It's karma. They fully deserve what they got."

"We had the motivation of getting to the semi-final, so we're over the moon.

"But the cherry on top was silencing them after remembering how they celebrated like they had won the league.

"We've put that result right. We'll see where they are come the end of the season and we'll see where we are."

What's next?

The Spurs will next look to extend the gap in the top four when they face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

