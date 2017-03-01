Danny Simpson trolls Jamie Carragher on Twitter in series of tweets

@falsewinger by Sripad Slapstick 01 Mar 2017, 17:50 IST

Things just got heated up on twitter and it’s not the fans who are fighting or arguing with each other. And no, it’s not something related to Arsenal Fan TV as well. It’s between Leicester City defender, Danny Simpson and Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher!

Jamie was at Everton yesterday and posted a pic with Lukaku. What’s the catch? Check out the jersey he’s wearing:

Yes, he’s wearing an Everton jersey! Liverpool legend wearing an Everton jersey.

FUN FACT: Despite playing for Liverpool throughout his career, the defender has been a life long Everton fan!

Current Leicester City and former Manchester United defender, Simpson took a cheeky dig at Carragher. He posted this:

Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt pic.twitter.com/fgjOOLqKdl — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

This started the argument! Gary Neville, who had a tough time in the studio today, quote-tweeted the Simpson tweet and said "You put it out there Daniel!! Good win Monday ... he was very hurt in the studio..."

Carragher, who co-hosts Monday Night Football with Neville, did not take it lightly. The former England International was not happy with it at all!

More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!! https://t.co/Paefz3fqOd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

@Carra23 come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats. Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

@dannysimpson Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

It was all a normal conversation, BUT THEN.... Danny dropped the bomb... *boooom*

@Carra23 I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

That triggered Jamie and he just could not hold himself back!

Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!!

Quiet on Seville Daniel. https://t.co/UWu1hZwIiA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

Honestly, it was a good comeback by Jamie but Simpson just roasted the Liverpool man with an epic comeback!

@Carra23 yea, joke man united players holding this beauty pic.twitter.com/XXiBrrdbCH — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

*BURN*

Jamie did try to make a comeback but it failed, just like every title challenge put by Liverpool..