Danny Simpson trolls Jamie Carragher on Twitter in series of tweets
Twitter is just the place to be right now!
Things just got heated up on twitter and it’s not the fans who are fighting or arguing with each other. And no, it’s not something related to Arsenal Fan TV as well. It’s between Leicester City defender, Danny Simpson and Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher!
Jamie was at Everton yesterday and posted a pic with Lukaku. What’s the catch? Check out the jersey he’s wearing:
Yes, he’s wearing an Everton jersey! Liverpool legend wearing an Everton jersey.
FUN FACT: Despite playing for Liverpool throughout his career, the defender has been a life long Everton fan!
Current Leicester City and former Manchester United defender, Simpson took a cheeky dig at Carragher. He posted this:
This started the argument! Gary Neville, who had a tough time in the studio today, quote-tweeted the Simpson tweet and said "You put it out there Daniel!! Good win Monday ... he was very hurt in the studio..."
Carragher, who co-hosts Monday Night Football with Neville, did not take it lightly. The former England International was not happy with it at all!
It was all a normal conversation, BUT THEN.... Danny dropped the bomb... *boooom*
That triggered Jamie and he just could not hold himself back!
Honestly, it was a good comeback by Jamie but Simpson just roasted the Liverpool man with an epic comeback!
*BURN*
Jamie did try to make a comeback but it failed, just like every title challenge put by Liverpool..