Darmstadt vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

The action continues in round 24 of the German Bundesliga as Darmstadt and Augsburg go head-to-head at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Saturday.

Having secured a 2-1 victory in October’s reverse fixtures, Torsten Lieberknecht’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete the double over the visitors and kickstart their push from the relegation zone.

Augsburg continue to scramble for points at the wrong end of the table as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion last Saturday.

Lieberknecht’s side have now failed to taste victory in 17 consecutive games across all competitions, losing 11 and claiming six draws since picking up three back-to-back wins in October.

With 12 points from 23 matches, Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, four points off 16th-placed Koln in the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Augsburg returned to winning ways last weekend when they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Freiburg at the WWK Arena.

Prior to that, Jess Thorup’s men were on a run of four consecutive games without a win, claiming just two points from a possible 12 in that time.

Augsburg have picked up 25 points from their 23 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 11th in the league table but could move level with ninth-placed Freiburg with all three points on Saturday.

Darmstadt vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Augsburg have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Darmstadt have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Augsburg have won just one of their last seven away matches while losing three and claiming three draws since the start of November.

Darmstadt have failed to win their last nine competitive home games, losing seven and picking up two draws since a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen on October 1.

Darmstadt vs Augsburg Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive comeback against Freiburg, Augsburg will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they continue their push for a top-half finish.

Darmstadt currently hold the division’s poorest home record, having won just one of their 12 games at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor, and we see Thorup’s side claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-2 Augsburg

Darmstadt vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Augsburg’s last six outings)