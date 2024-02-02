Darmstadt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the league table, last-placed Darmstadt will welcome league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to the Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last 12 league games, suffering eight defeats. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 to Union Berlin in their away meeting last week, failing to score for the second time in three games this year.

The visitors saw their winning run in the league come to an end after four games last week as they played out a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at home. Interestingly, they failed to score for the first time in the Bundesliga this season and will look to return to winning ways.

Darmstadt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times across all competitions thus far, with all but one meeting coming in the Bundesliga. These games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 6-2 lead in wins.

Five of the eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 18-9 in these games.

They met for the first time after seven years in the reverse fixture in September, with Bayer Leverkusen recording a 5-1 home win.

Darmstadt have endured a poor run of form in the league recently and are winless in their last 12 games, failing to score six times in that period. Interestingly, they have failed to score in four of their last five home games in the Bundesliga.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 14 goals in 19 games. The hosts, on the other hand, have the worst defensive record, shipping in 47 goals.

Darmstadt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Die Lilien are winless in the Bundesliga since the October international break, conceding at least twice in seven of the 12 games in that period. They are winless in three Bundesliga home meetings against the visitors, scoring twice while conceding seven goals.

Fabian Nürnberger and Clemens Riedel were injured last week in their loss to Union Berlin, adding to the injury woes for head coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

Die Werkself failed to score for the first time in the Bundesliga last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Borussia Monchengladbach. They have won six of their last seven away games in the league and will look to bounce back with a win. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games and will look to build on that defensive form.

Edmond Tapsoba and Amine Adli have returned from the 2023 AFCON but the trip to Darmstadt comes too soon for them. Victor Boniface remains a key absentee, so Xabi Alonso should start Patrik Schick here.

The hosts have been in poor touch recently and have also suffered four consecutive defeats against the visitors. With that in mind and considering the contrast in goalscoring form between the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Darmstadt vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Grimaldo to score or assist any time - Yes