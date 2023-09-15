Darmstadt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Darmstadt will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both teams have endured a winless run in the league campaign thus far, with the hosts suffering three defeats in as many games and the visitors having suffered two defeats in three games. The hosts met league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their previous outing, suffering a 5-1 away defeat.

The visitors had the misfortune to go up against Bayern Munich and Leverkusen in their last two games and endured back-to-back defeats. In their previous outing, they gave away a one-goal lead against reigning champions Bayern and fell to a 2-1 home defeat.

The hosts are the only team without a point to their name this season and are in the last place in the league table while the visitors are in 16th place in the standings with just one point to their name.

Darmstadt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two West German rivals have met 10 times in competitive games and once in a friendly thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with five wins to their name. The hosts have three wins to their name while three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the second round of the DFB-Pokal in October last year, in which Darmstadt recorded a 2-1 home win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, though two games have ended in draws.

The hosts have lost their first three games of the season for the first time in their Bundesliga history.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring just two goals in three games, and have the worst defensive record, conceding 10 goals in that period.

Darmstadt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Die Lilien have suffered just one defeat in their last six home meetings against the visitors. In their only home game this season, they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Union Berlin, despite the capital club playing with 10 men for 70 minutes in that match.

In their four games thus far, the hosts have scored just two goals while conceding 13 in that period. Their defensive struggles might be their undoing in this match.

Die Fohlen have scored five goals in three games, though they have conceded nine goals in these games as well. They are winless in their last nine away games in the Bundesliga and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Darmstadt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes