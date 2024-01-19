Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Last-placed Darmstadt will entertain sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in the league since October and resumed their league campaign following the winter break with a 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last week. They have 10 points from 17 games thus far but trail 16th-placed Mainz and 17th-placed Koln by just one point. A win here might help them climb up the standings.

The visitors ensured a winning start to 2024 last week, registering a 1-0 away win over RB Leipzig. Ansgar Knauff scored the only goal of the match in the seventh minute. Interestingly, it was their only shot on target throughout the game and a strong defensive performance helped them to their seventh win of the campaign.

The two teams contest the Hesse derby, thanks to their regional proximity but there is not much history in this fixture. Nonetheless, bragging rights will be at stake here.

Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with eight wins. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals three times and just one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts are winless in their last 10 Bundesliga games, suffering seven losses. They have failed to score in five games in that period and have also conceded at least three goals in five games.

Darmstadt have just one win at home in the Bundesliga this term and have failed to score in their four home games on the trot.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their last three meetings against the hosts and recorded a 1-0 home win when they met in the campaign opener earlier this season.

Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Lilien have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have suffered three consecutive defeats at home, failing to score in these games while conceding five times.

While they did register a win in their last home meeting against the visitors, considering their current form in home games, a win seems highly unlikely.

Mathias Honsak remains sidelined with an injury and while Marvin Mehlem and Fabian Nürnberger have returned to training, they might not be risked here. Matthias Bader, injured against Dortmund last week, has been given the all-clear from the medical team.

Die Adler have won three of their last four league outings, with the only loss in that period coming against the in-form league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They also registered their first away win after three games last week and will look to continue that form in this match.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Dino Toppmöller as Ellyes Skhiri, Omar Marmoush, and Fares Chaibi are at the 2023 AFCON while Sebastian Rode is out with a calf injury. Timothy Chandler took part in light training but is not ready to start yet.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a win seems to be on the cards for the visitors and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Darmstadt 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Niels Nkounkou to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards