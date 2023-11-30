Darmstadt vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

Darmstadt and FC Koln get the ball rolling in round 13 of the German Bundesliga when they square off at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Friday. Both sides have struggled to steady their ships this season and find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

Darmstadt failed to find their feet in the Bundesliga as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg last Saturday. Torsten Lieberknecht’s men have now gone five consecutive league games without a win, losing three and picking up two draws since October’s 2-1 victory over Augsburg.

With nine points from 12 matches, Darmstadt are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table but could move level with 12th-placed Werder Bremen with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Koln were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against reigning champions Bayern Munich. This followed an emphatic 8-0 friendly victory over Sportvereinigung Porz on November 15 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

Koln are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, having picked up just six points from their 12 games so far.

Darmstadt vs FC Koln Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Koln boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Darmstadt have picked up one win against Steffen Baumgart’s men, which came in April 2019, when they secured a 2-1 victory at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.

Koln have failed to win their last four Bundesliga matches, picking up just two points from a possible 12 since a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on October 22.

C men are on a five-game winless run, losing three and claiming two draws since a 4-2 friendly victory over Elversberg on October 13.

Koln have failed to win their last seven away games in the league, losing four and claiming three draws since May’s 2-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen.

Darmstadt vs FC Koln Prediction

With just three points separating the sides, we anticipate a heated bottom-of-the-table clash this weekend. While Koln have enjoyed the better of this fixture, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-1 FC Koln

Darmstadt vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Darmstadt’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last six games)