Darmstadt vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Darmstadt will host Freiburg at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and now look set to make an immediate return to the second tier. They were thrashed 4-0 by Mainz last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Darmstadt sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 14 points from 28 games and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend and begin one final push for survival.

Freiburg have also hit a rough patch in the league of late and are now falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 4-1 on home turf by RB Leipzig in their last match, finding themselves four goals down in the second half before substitute Vincenzo Grifo netted a consolation strike from outside the area.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 36 points picked so far and will now be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Sunday.

Darmstadt vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 competitive meetings between Darmstadt and Freiburg. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 71.

Eight of Freiburg's 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Darmstadt vs Freiburg Prediction

Darmstadt have lost four of their last five games and are without a win in their last 21 outings. They have lost their last four home games and could struggle here.

Freiburg have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their seven games prior. They have, however, won two of their last three games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-3 Freiburg

Darmstadt vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven league matches)