Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24 

Darmstadt will host Hoffenheim at the Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. The home side endured a poor return to the Bundesliga and have since been relegated from the German top flight.

They were beaten 3-0 by Wolfsburg in their last match and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after a lacklustre display which saw them manage just one shot on target throughout the match.

Hoffenheim have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Leipzig in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Andrej Kramaric headed home the leveler in additional time.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 40 points from 32 games and will be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to keep their European ambitions alive.

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Darmstadt and Hoffenheim. Both sides have won five games apiece while their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, with that encounter ending 3-3.

Darmstadt Form Guide in Bundesliga: L-L-W-L-L

Hoffenheim Form Guide in Bundesliga: D-L-W-L-W

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim Team News

Darmstadt

The hosts have a lengthy list of injuries ahead of their final home game of the season including Tobias Kempe, Fabian Holland, Klaus Gjasula, Fraser Hornby, Braydon Manu, Matthias Bader, Bartol Franjic, Matej Maglica and Clemens Riedel.

Christoph Zimmerman is out with a suspension while Sebastian Polter is also expected to miss out due to illness.

Injured: Tobias Kempe, Fabian Holland, Klaus Gjasula, Fraser Hornby, Braydon Manu, Matthias Bader, Bartol Franjic, Matej Maglica, Clemens Riedel

Unavailable: Sebastian Polter

Suspended: Christoph Zimmerman

Hoffenheim

Stanley N'Soki, Marco John, Dennis Geiger and Mergim Berisha are all injured and will not feature for Die Kraichgauer this weekend. Umut Tohumcu should, however, return to the side after serving a one-game suspension against Leipzig last weekend.

Injured: Stanley N'Soki, Marco John, Dennis Geiger, Mergim Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Darmstadt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marcel Shunen; Jannik Muller, Christoph Klarer, Thomas Isherwood; Fabian Nurnberger, Julian Justvan, Andreas Muller, Emir Karic; Marvin Mehlem; Oscar Vilhelmsson, Tim Skarke

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma; Pavel Kaderabek, Grischa Promel, Anton Stach, Andrej Kramaric, Marius Butler; Maximilian Beier, Wout Weghorst

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Darmstadt are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one competitive game since last October. They have lost their last six home matches and will be targeting a positive result in their final home game of the campaign.

Hoffenheim are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last eight matches. They have been poor on the road of late but should have enough firepower to come out on top here.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-2 Hoffenheim