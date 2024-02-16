Darmstadt vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the German Bundesliga as Darmstadt and Stuttgart go head-to-head at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Saturday.

Both sides have had a contrasting campaign, with Sebastian Hoeneß’s men on course to secure Champions League football while the hosts are currently scrambling for points at the bottom of the table.

Darmstadt failed to move from the bottom of the Bundesliga table as they played out a goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s side have now gone 15 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming five draws since picking up three straight victories over Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Elversberg back in October.

Darmstadt’s underwhelming campaign has been owing to their defensive vulnerability as they have conceded the most goals in the league so far (49).

Stuttgart, on the other hand, made it three Bundesliga wins on the trot last Sunday when they edged out Mainz 3-1 at MHP Arena.

Prior to that, Hoeneß’s men were dumped out of the DFB Pokal on February 6 courtesy of a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena.

With 43 points from 21 matches, Stuttgart are currently third in the league table, three points above fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Darmstadt vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Darmstadt have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak in the league and currently boast the division’s third-best attack, having scored 49 goals so far.

Darmstadt have failed to win their last eight league matches on home turf, picking up just two points from a possible 24 since October’s 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

Stuttgart have lost all but one of their last five away matches in all competitions, with a 3-1 victory at Freiburg on February 3 being the exception.

Darmstadt vs Stuttgart Prediction

While Stuttgart have struggled to get going away from home, they will be backing themselves against a Darmstadt side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Lieberknecht’s men hold the poorest defensive record in the league and we are tipping Stuttgart to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-3 Stuttgart

Darmstadt vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in eight of Stuttgart’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in the last five encounters between the two teams)