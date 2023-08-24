Darmstadt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Darmstadt will welcome Union Berlin to the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in their first home game of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The hosts played their first Bundesliga game in seven years last week, suffering a narrow 1-0 away loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. They suffered a defeat in the DFB-Pokal first round earlier this month and will look to open their goalscoring account for the season at home on Saturday.

The visitors got their league campaign off to a strong start with a 4-1 triumph over Mainz last week. Kevin Behrens bagged a hat-trick while Miloš Pantović added a late goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

They have scored four goals in both of their competitive games this season and will look to continue this goalscoring form.

Darmstadt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times thus far, with all meetings coming in the 2. Bundesliga. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with three wins. The visitors have just one win to their name and two games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, all three of Darmstadt's wins against the capital club came at home.

Five of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring more than two goals in four games.

The visitors have never won their first away game in their four Bundesliga campaigns thus far.

Darmstadt have a solid home record, suffering just one defeat in their last 20 competitive home outings.

The hosts suffered three defeats in their last four 2. Bundesliga games last season. Their poor form continued in the pre-season and has now crept into the Bundesliga as well. They have failed to score in seven of their last eight games, including friendlies.

Darmstadt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Lilien have a 100% record at home against the visitors, outscoring them 10-2 in three games. They suffered just one defeat at home in their 2. Bundesliga campaign last season and will look to count on their home advantage in this match.

They will play their first home game of the season on Saturday and aim to contain their losing streak to two games in all competitions and also open their goalscoring account.

Die Eisernen have just one win from their last six Bundesliga away outings. They scored more than one goal in just one match in that period. They are yet to earn a point in their away games at Darmstadt.

Nonetheless, the visitors have seen a lot of improvement in squad quality since their last away game against the hosts in 2019, in which they suffered a 2-1 defeat. They have kicked off their season on a positive note. Considering their form, we are backing them to come out on top and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Darmstadt 0-1 Union Berlin

Darmstadt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Berlin to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Behrens to score or assist any time - Yes