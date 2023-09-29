Darmstadt vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023 

Darmstadt host Werder Bremen at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor on Sunday (October 1) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the top flight, still searching for their first win. Darmstadt lost 3-1 to a high-flying Stuttgart side last week, taking the lead after 20 minutes via an own goal before the latter completed the comeback. Darmstadt are 17th in the standings with one point from five games.

Werder, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their season but have begun picking up points recently as they look to stay in the top flight for a third straight campaign. They registered a 2-1 comeback win over Koln in their last game, Rafael Santos Borre and Justin Njinmah got on the scoresheet to overturn a deficit.

Werder are 11th in the points table with six points from five games.

Darmstadt vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, with Darmstadt trailing 6-3.

Werder have lost one of their last six games in the fixture.

Darmstady are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Darmstadt have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 16 times.

Two of Bremen's three league defeats this season have come on the road.

Darmstadt vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Darmstadt are winless in six competitive outings this season, losing five, and are winless in three of their last four home games.

Bremen, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after losing three on the trot. They have lost their last three away games by an aggregate scoreline of 8-4 but should come out on top against a struggling Darmstadt side.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-2 Bremen

Darmstadt vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Bremen's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Darmstadt's last five matchups.)