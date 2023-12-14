Darmstadt vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Darmstadt will host Wolfsburg at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult return to the German top flight this season and could soon find themselves back in the second tier. They were beaten 3-2 by fellow new boys Heidenheim in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward a win after picking up a 2-1 lead at the hour mark before their opponents responded with a quickfire double to clinch all three points.

Darmstadt sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just nine points from 14 games and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Saturday.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season but seem to have lost their way in recent months. They were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg last time out, conceding the sole goal of the game 15 minutes from normal time after being the better side in attack for most parts of the match.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 16 points picked so far and will be looking to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Darmstadt vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Darmstadt and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won four times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in 2017, with the visitors winning 1-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 37.

Wolfsburg have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season. Only Werder Bremen and Heidenheim (1) have picked up fewer.

Darmstadt vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Darmstadt are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last seven games. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Wolfsburg have lost their last three games on the bounce and have won just one of their last six. They have lost their last seven away matches but should have more than enough to end that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-3 Wolfsburg

Darmstadt vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Darmstadt's last seven home matches)