Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Dec 16, 2022 02:07 AM IST
BSC Young Boys v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Young Boys will face Darmstadt in a friendly on Saturday.

Darmstadt will welcome Young Boys to the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor for a friendly on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win over Morlautern in a friendly last weekend. Marvin Mehlem, Philipp Sonn and Keanan Bennetts found the back of the net. Young Boys, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 home win over Luzern in the Swiss Super League in November.

Schön, dass ihr wieder da seid 😍©️📸 Freshfocus#bscyb #ybforever #welcomehome https://t.co/MAVO9g3Qj6

Christian Fassnacht, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Sandro Lauper scored to guide their team to victory and open up a ten-point lead atop the standings. The Swiss outfit will not be in competitive action till next year.

Darmstadt lead the way at the summit of the Bundesliga 2 and will continue their quest for promotion in January.

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
  • Darmstadt are on a 20-game unbeaten run across competitions, including friendlies, a run stretching back to July and encompassing 13 wins.
  • Young Boys were on an 11-game unbeaten run across cmpetitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning eight games.
  • Darmstadt are unbeaten in their last six friendlies, winning four and drawing two.
  • Five of Darmstadt's last six friendlies have produced at least three goals, with four producing at least five goals.
  • Young Boys have won just one of their last five frienlies, drawing three and losing one.
  • Darmstadt have drawn three or their last five competitive games, with each game producing less than three goals.

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction

The two t weamsere flying high before the World Cup break and are on course to finish as champions in their respective league.

#sv98 🤝 @BSC_YB - der gemeinsame Freundschaftsschal ist ab sofort in unseren Fanshops und auch online erhältlich 🤩 #SVDYB https://t.co/SRhjXEdlXw

Darmstadt's promotion quest has been inspired by a watertight defence that's the best in their league. However, they're likely to be tested by an expansive Young Boys side in a friendly with little at stake. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Darmstadt 2-2 Young Boys

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score 2+ goals

Edited by Bhargav
