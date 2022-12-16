Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

Darmstadt will welcome Young Boys to the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor for a friendly on Saturday (December 17).
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win over Morlautern in a friendly last weekend. Marvin Mehlem, Philipp Sonn and Keanan Bennetts found the back of the net. Young Boys, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 home win over Luzern in the Swiss Super League in November.
Christian Fassnacht, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Sandro Lauper scored to guide their team to victory and open up a ten-point lead atop the standings. The Swiss outfit will not be in competitive action till next year.
Darmstadt lead the way at the summit of the Bundesliga 2 and will continue their quest for promotion in January.
Darmstadt vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
- Darmstadt are on a 20-game unbeaten run across competitions, including friendlies, a run stretching back to July and encompassing 13 wins.
- Young Boys were on an 11-game unbeaten run across cmpetitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning eight games.
- Darmstadt are unbeaten in their last six friendlies, winning four and drawing two.
- Five of Darmstadt's last six friendlies have produced at least three goals, with four producing at least five goals.
- Young Boys have won just one of their last five frienlies, drawing three and losing one.
- Darmstadt have drawn three or their last five competitive games, with each game producing less than three goals.
Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction
The two t weamsere flying high before the World Cup break and are on course to finish as champions in their respective league.
Darmstadt's promotion quest has been inspired by a watertight defence that's the best in their league. However, they're likely to be tested by an expansive Young Boys side in a friendly with little at stake. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Darmstadt 2-2 Young Boys
Darmstadt vs Young Boys Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Both teams to score 2+ goals
