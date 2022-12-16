Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

Darmstadt will welcome Young Boys to the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor for a friendly on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win over Morlautern in a friendly last weekend. Marvin Mehlem, Philipp Sonn and Keanan Bennetts found the back of the net. Young Boys, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 home win over Luzern in the Swiss Super League in November.

Christian Fassnacht, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Sandro Lauper scored to guide their team to victory and open up a ten-point lead atop the standings. The Swiss outfit will not be in competitive action till next year.

Darmstadt lead the way at the summit of the Bundesliga 2 and will continue their quest for promotion in January.

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Darmstadt are on a 20-game unbeaten run across competitions, including friendlies, a run stretching back to July and encompassing 13 wins.

Young Boys were on an 11-game unbeaten run across cmpetitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning eight games.

Darmstadt are unbeaten in their last six friendlies, winning four and drawing two.

Five of Darmstadt's last six friendlies have produced at least three goals, with four producing at least five goals.

Young Boys have won just one of their last five frienlies, drawing three and losing one.

Darmstadt have drawn three or their last five competitive games, with each game producing less than three goals.

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Prediction

The two t weamsere flying high before the World Cup break and are on course to finish as champions in their respective league.

Darmstadt's promotion quest has been inspired by a watertight defence that's the best in their league. However, they're likely to be tested by an expansive Young Boys side in a friendly with little at stake. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Darmstadt 2-2 Young Boys

Darmstadt vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score 2+ goals

