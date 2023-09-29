Darren Bent suggests Arsenal star is better than Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent believes Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is better than Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai. He picked the Norwegian over the Reds midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison.

While on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker was asked who he would start, bench and sell from Odegaard, Szoboszlai and Maddison. He picked the Arsenal captain as his starter and benched the new Liverpool signing. Explaining his picks, he said:

"I'm starting Odegaard, bench Szoboszlai, sell Maddison. Szoboszlai's been very good, plus I've just seen Maddison rip Arsenal to pieces! All three of them, well Odegaard's not a new signing, but certainly Szoboszlai and Maddison have been top, top draw."

All three players have started the season well, playing all six matches in the league. The Arsenal captain has scored twice while the Hungarian has one goal to his name. On the other hand, Maddison has scored twice and assisted four times already in his six league matches.

Jurgen Klopp delighted with Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool this season. He was full of praise for the Hungarian footballer after his goal against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup clash.

The German manager said:

"I don't have to tell him to shoot, he knows that better than me. He has a pretty good skill. The next (shot) he had which was slightly over was another grenade as well. It was a super goal."

He added:

"It's so long ago that he's here that I've forgotten what I thought but since the first minute of training it was pretty impressive. That's how it is. He's a top bloke, a top guy and it's easy to step into the team and the dressing room and stuff like this. He's a very naturally confident boy and that helps but it's super hard work as well and that's what you see today."

Liverpool next face Tottenham in the Premier League. Both sides are in the top four right now and are unbeaten after the first six matches.