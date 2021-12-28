Defeat to Blackpool leaves Peterborough in a crisis in EFL Championship

Newly promoted Peterborough succumbed to their fourteenth defeat of the season after defeat to Blackpool. No other team, not even Derby County, has lost more matches than Peterborough this season.

Failure to Build on the Millwall win

Peterborough pulled off a coup two weeks ago after a miraculous win against Millwall. The result snapped their four-match losing streak in the division.

Despite going down in the first half owing to Tom Bradshaw's goal, a silly mistake from Danny McNamara brought Peterborough back into the game. In the end, a stunning long-range shot from Clarke-Harris sealed an impressive turnaround win for the Posh.

However, they suffered an unfortunate defeat a week later against a struggling Blackpool side. Blackpool came into the game on the back of three successive defeats. For Peterborough, the timing could not have been better.

Peterborough got into the lead in the opening ten minutes of the game, thanks to Siriki Dembele. Nevertheless, in no less than fifteen minutes, Blackpool got into the game on the back of a thunderstrike from Keshi Anderson.

As luck would have it, Blackpool finally managed to get the lead in the 86th minute of the game. Substitute Sonny Carey pounced on a Josh Knight mistake to send the home fans into a frenzy. Peterborough's separation to salvage a point led to the final goal of the match, albeit for the other side. Despite dominating both pass accuracy and possession stats in both halves, Peterborough lost the match.

Peterborough in a relegation scrap

Peterborough, despite fighting beyond their potential and finances, are in the midst of a relegation battle. Defeat against Blackpool sent them down to 22nd in the table, three points off safety. Bordering them are Championship veterans Barnsley and Cardiff City.

The draw between Reading and Hull this week has also sent both clubs into relegation scrap. Peterborough's road to safety looks difficult owing to the number of top teams that surround them.

What is in store for their future?

Peterborough has a hard line of fixtures staring at them. It starts with a game against high-flying Bournemouth, followed by games against Coventry, Sheffield United and West Brom. Apart from the game against Coventry, the rest of the matches represents a daunting challenge for Peterborough.

Not only do they have to improve their inexperienced backline but they also need more goals to boost their goal difference. Currently, their goal difference is the worst in the league.

